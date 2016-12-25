Ellicott Development responds to Paladino

Buffalo developer and school board member Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After Ellicott Development's Chairman and former CEO Carl Paladino provided controversial comments for an Artvoice article that sparked a flurry of backlash on social media and from political figures, the company published a response on Facebook Saturday.

"Carl's comments are not a reflection of the beliefs and principals of Ellicott Development Company," the post says.

In the Artvoice article that went viral and was picked up by many national media outlets, Paladino describes what he would like to see happen in 2017.

The response includes that he hopes, "Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford," and that he'd like Michelle Obama "to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla," among other controversial comments.

Although Ellicott Development's website lists Paladino as one of its "Key People" as its Chairman, the post states he has not been involved in the company's "day to day operations" for "many years now," and his statements should be seen as independent from the company.

"'Ellicott Development takes pride in being a culturally diverse company with over 535 hard-working dedicated employees,'" Ellicott Development's current CEO William Paladino, Carl's son, states in the post. "'We value and respect our employees, friends, partners and all of our commercial and residential tenancies and we do not condone the statements made about the President of the United States and his wife. They were disrespectful and absolutely unnecessary.'"

