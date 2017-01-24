Elderly woman lifted out of home in bathtub during tornado

An elderly woman and her son in Marion Co. were lifted out of their home in a bathtub during a tornado Saturday night. The EF2 tornado ripped through the homes of more than one dozen. Nobody was injured.

Charlesetta Williams said she could describe that night with only sound effects.

"Woo, woo, woo, woo. Boom," she said, remembering being in her bathtub one moment and her yard the next.

The 75-year-old said she was watching TV with her son, Ricky Williams, when he saw the tornado coming through the window. He told his mother to get to the bathtub immediately.

They both said everything happened so fast. Within the blink of an eye, they were in their back yard.

"We heard a boom,” she said. “We were laying in the bathtub in the bathroom, and we heard a boom. Then when we woke up, we were in the yard."

Ms. Williams said she’s lived in this Marion Co. home her entire life. Today, she sits back, still in shock she’s alive to share her story.

With nothing more than a few bruises and scratches, Ms. Williams said she’s pretty stiff from the impact.

Gray Volunteer Fire Department Captain, Nancy Rogers, was at the William’s home shortly after the tornado blew through. She said trees blow down in the area frequently, but the damage from this tornado was unlike anything she’d seen.

"These were people's homes this time,” Rogers said. “Every once and a while you'll hear about somebody's shop getting blown over, but these were people's homes."

Rogers said at least 15 homes were destroyed. Nobody was injured, which she described as a miracle.

"You had the hand of God over the top of you,” she said, talking to the Williams. “He's protecting you, because roofs were gone and [people were] still kneeling in hallways."

As Ms. Williams walks around her destroyed home, she can't help but feel thankful to live another day.

"I'm blessed,” she said. “I couldn't live through another one. I'd have a heart attack."

(© 2017 KYTX)