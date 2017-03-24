Elderly man dies after Genesee County crash

State Police Provided Photo

TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. -- A three-vehicle crash in Genesee County Thursday has turned deadly.

State Police say 81-year-old Purcil Buzard, of Medina, has died following the accident on State Highway 77 in the Town of Alabama. Troopers responded at about 9:35 a.m.

Buzard was a passenger in a 2004 Mercury that ran a red light and ended up driving under a tractor trailer, which sheered off its roof. The Mercury driver, Donna L. Wolter, 69, suffered head injuries. The Mercury ended up striking a building and a 2000 Ford before it came to a rest, police say.

An investigation into the accident continues.

