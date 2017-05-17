Eden man arraigned for mother's alleged murder

(Photo: Erie County, PA Jail) (Photo: Photo: Erie County, PA Jail)

EDEN, N.Y. -- An Eden man was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment charging him with the murder of his mother, the Erie County District Attorney's Office says.

On Thursday, April 20, Eden Police responded to a residence at 8925 East Eden Road where they found 79-year-old Mary Kozak had been fatally shot.

Mary Kozak shared the residence with her son, Wayne Kozak, 48. A person who called about the shooting said Wayne is a potential suspect.

Kozak was found several hours later in a motel in Erie, Pa. He was taken into custody.

Kozak pleaded not guilty and was taken to jail without bail.

