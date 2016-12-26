ECWA crews working on leaks affecting 60

WGRZ Graphic with ECWA Logo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County Water Authority crews are working on leaks affecting customers in the Amherst and Hamburg areas, an ECWA spokesperson says.

About 40 customers are without water or have low water pressure in Hamburg due to a leak at 134 East Union Street between Victory and Hunt Avenues.

20 customers are without water or have low water pressure in Amherst due to a leak at 130 Deer Run between Brandywine Drive and Rollingwood Street.

The leaks are expected to be fixed in 5 to 8 hours.