ECSO warn residents of suspicious incident

GRAND ISLAND, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents following a suspicious incident on Grand Island.

Deputies say they received a report of an 11-year-old boy who was allegedly approached by two females near Huth Road Elementary School in a red van just before 4pm Thursday.

The boy told police the females asked him to get into the vehicle and they would take him to dinner.

They say a second vehicle approached the suspicious van and spoke to the occupants. The van left the area traveling east on Huth Road.

One of the women was described as an older woman with gray/white hair and the other female is described as a younger woman.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at: 716-858-2903.

