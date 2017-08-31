Ecosystem restoration happening at Unity Island

Unity Island. WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A celebration was held Thursday to mark the completion of work to take on invasive species and other environmental threats at Unity Island.

Leaders, including Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins, gathered at the island's north pond, where the restoration project was focused. The Army Corps of Engineers worked with the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative on the project.

"This is a project that grew, not from Washington or Albany down, but from the community up," Higgins said.

It is also the start of another project that will put sediment that was dredged from the Buffalo River into the pond.

Lt. Col. Adam Czekanski of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the work involves using 50,000 cubic yards of dredged sediment from the Buffalo River to "help restore 10 acres of wetland habitat, providing access for fish and wildlife to move freely between the Niagara River and the isolated water bodies here on Unity Island, and helping us move toward the ultimate goal of de-listing the Niagara area of concern."

Crews tested all of the sediment used on Unity Island after it was taken out of the Buffalo River to make sure it wasn't polluted.

