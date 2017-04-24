ECMC works to restore computer systems

WGRZ
New delays at ECMC as they try to get their computer system restored after they got a computer virus.

BUFFALO, NY--  ECMC continues to work to get its computer system restored following a virus.

It's been nearly three weeks since workers at the hospital had to take the entire system offline to avoid further damage.

The hospital now expects to have a new email system and bed coordinating system up sometime Monday.  The website has already been restored.

The hospital expects everything to be back to normal by the beginning of next month.

