ECMC works to restore computer systems

Erie County Medical Center (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, NY-- ECMC continues to work to get its computer system restored following a virus.

It's been nearly three weeks since workers at the hospital had to take the entire system offline to avoid further damage.

The hospital now expects to have a new email system and bed coordinating system up sometime Monday. The website has already been restored.

The hospital expects everything to be back to normal by the beginning of next month.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV