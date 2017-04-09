ECMC reports computer system went down

WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County Medical Center reported Sunday its computer system went down.

The hospital says, however, it did not interrupt hospital operations, which continue to function as normal.

The hospital's email system is primarily affected.

Staff ask that any inquiries be directed to 716-898-5500, as emails cannot currently be received.

The hospital's IT team is working on resolving the issue.

