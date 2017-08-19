'Eclipse-O-Rama' gears public up for Monday's event

'Eclipse-O-Rama' at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. Photo: Terry Belke/WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY — We are just two days away from the solar eclipse that will be viewed across the country.

The Erie County Public Library helped people gear up for the big day by hosting "Eclipse-O-Rama" on Saturday for the public to enjoy.

The event featured plenty of family-friendly activities, which included a chance for kids to make their own eclipse glasses. There were several workshops and speakers from the Buffalo State Planetarium, Buffalo Science Museum, Tift Nature Preserve and more.

"When we talk about discovery, libraries are all about discovery, science museums are all about discovery, here's your starting point. It's all free here, come on, learn a little today, learn more tomorrow," said Joy Testa Cinquino, library spokesperson.

