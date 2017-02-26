ECC hockey player charged for hitting ref

Screen grab of Sports Illustrated social media post.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Sports Illustrated video of an Erie Community College hockey player, who is currently in police custody, is gaining attention on social media.

The video shows the hockey player coming out of the penalty box, skating directly to a referee, and knocking him to the ice during a championship game in Binghamton at SUNY Broome Community College.

SUNY Broome police have confirmed the player is Brandon Day. He is in police custody and being processed for assaulting a collegiate official. Police say more information will be released Monday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that he will be speaking to ECC President Jack Quinn about the incident.

(© 2017 WGRZ)