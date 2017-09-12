WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. -- Owners of the Eastern Hills Mall are looking for a joint venture partner or to possibly sale the property in the future.

The mall's General Manager, Russell Fulton, confirmed with 2 On Your Side that the owners, Mountain Development Corp., put out an offering Tuesday looking for joint venture partners.

Chuck Breidenbach, the company's Managing Director of Retail, added, "Our primary intent in this offering is to find a JV (joint venture) partner who can assist in capitalizing the property and share the lead in the redevelopment of this site. That being said, we are business people, and are open to any suitable offers that will take the property in the right direction. Which would include a sale if the price was right."

Breidenback told 2 On Your Side his company is focused on retail and restaurants. The partners would hand the potential residential and hotel end of the business.

Several stores in that mall have already closed, and there was recently talk about transforming it into a "lifestyle center" with open walkways and plazas.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik is looking into this story, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

