Buffalo East Side library reopens to the public

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The doors of a library in the Queen City opened Wednesday after a significant makeover.

City officials gathered for an event that marked the near-complete renovation of the Westminster Community Charter School Library on Buffalo's East Side.

The library went through almost half of one million dollars in renovations.

Students will notice new shelving, laptops and a new "tech space."

Those involved with the project say this renovation is also meant to be a resource to parents and the community.

"This is more than a library and it's extremely important that people realize that," said Glenn Jackson, Coordinator of the organization Buffalo Promise Neighborhood that aims to boost Buffalo's East Side communities by helping its schools and students.

Jackson says plans are also in the works to establish a new pre-school in the near future.

