East side house fire and shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police and the Buffalo Fire Department are investigating a house fire and a shooting that happened at a home on the city's east side around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the incident happened on Wilkes Street between Easton and East Delavan Avenues.

One person was shot. His or her condition is unknown at this time.

There weren't any visible flames coming out of the house when a 2 On Your Side photographer got to the scene, but firefighters were seen entering that home. Fire hoses and crime scene tape crisscrossed the street.

There's no word on a suspect or any arrests at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

There was another fire around the same time at a home on nearby Eller Avenue. Buffalo Fire says it was a vacant home. It started on the first floor and then spread quickly to the second floor. There is extensive damage to the home.

Investigators are trying to determine a cause. It's unclear if the fire and shooting are in any way related to the second fire on Eller Avenue.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV