Early morning fire destroys Buffalo building

WGRZ 8:20 AM. EDT May 24, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - An early morning 2 alarm fire on Northampton Street in Buffalo has destroyed a building.

The building where the fire started has collapsed.

Flames also spread to two neighboring buildings. Five people who live in one of those neighboring buildings have been displaced.

Buffalo firefighters say the building where the fire started was owned but not occupied.

There is no word on the cause yet, or an estimate of the damage.

