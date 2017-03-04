EAPD advises locking doors after theft

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

EAST AURORA, N.Y. -- After a reported overnight theft, the East Aurora Police Department is advising residents to make sure the doors of their homes and vehicles are locked.

Police say sometime overnight Friday, an unidentified suspect took money from a purse visible from outside a home in East Aurora. They say the home was occupied at the time and its doors were unlocked.

Police ask that any suspicious activity is reported to the department at 716-652-1111.

