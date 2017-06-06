EA man pleads guilty to criminal sex act

Charles Ernst. Police provided photo. (Photo: Police provided photo.)

EAST AURORA, N.Y. -- An East Aurora man could face 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sex act, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Charles Ernst, 34, admitted in court to sexual abuse against a six-year-old child.

East Aurora Police said in September 2016 they were notified by Erie County Child Protective Services about the possible sexual assault of the child. They charged Ernst, then 33, with three counts of a criminal sex act and three counts of incest, both felonies. They did not release details regarding the incident.

Ernst will hear his sentence July 5 at 9:30 a.m. He will also have to register as a sex offender after he is released.

