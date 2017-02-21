EA 20-year-old indicted for deadly shooting

Jake Klocek, 19, is charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. (Photo Provided by the Erie County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Photo Provided by the Erie County Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old East Aurora man has been indicted on A manslaughter charge after a shooting incident in November, the Erie County District Attorney's Office says.

Jake Klocek was arraigned on an indictment charging him with criminal possession of a firearm in addition to second-degree manslaughter.

Klocek pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from an incident Nov. 6 at Dorris Drive in Elma. Klocek allegedly recklessly killed a 19-year-old by shooting him in the abdomen. The victim, Anthony King, of Elma, is said to be an associate of Klocek. He later died from his wounds at the Erie County Medical Center.

Klocek could face a sentence of five to 15 years behind bars in state prison if convicted. He remains free on $50,000 bail.

(© 2017 WGRZ)