BUFFALO, N.Y.---Monday is Dyngus Day in Western New York.

Dyngus Day falls on the Monday after Easter and is a celebration of the Polish heritage.

Several Dyngus Day events are scheduled for Monday.

One of the most popular events is the annual Dyngus Day parade in Buffalo's historic Polonia District. It starts at 5 p.m. in front of Corpus Christi Church and heads down Broadway to Memorial Drive.

Dyngus Day celebrations also return to the Central Terminal Monday. There will be traditional Polish food and live music there from 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

There will also be a contest to find the best kielbasa in town at the Broadway Market. Judges will pick a winner in the Wholesale, Commercial and Homemade categories. That starts at noon.

