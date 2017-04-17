Dyngus Day Celebrates with Kielbasa contest

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, NY -- As the popularity of Dyngus Day continues to grow here in Western New York, so do all the things associated with that Polish celebration -- including food.

To get the festivities started, a noon-time kielbasa contest was held at the Broadway Market. Kielbasa is a seasoned Polish sausage. Chefs from all over Western New York brought their best links to be judged by some of Buffalo's most refined palates.

Michael Martinez and Judy and Mitchell Becker took home prizes for their their kielbasa at the sixth annual contest.

