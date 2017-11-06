Dunkirk Police looking for missing teen

Athena Partyka

DUNKIRK, NY-Police in the City of Dunkirk are looking for help finding a missing teen in need of her prescription medicine.

They say Athena Partyka, 15, was last seen leaving her house sometime between 12:30 A.M. and 9 A.M. Sunday morning.

Athena is 5' 6" and weighs 215 lbs. She has brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black jacket with two white stripes down the sleeves and flip flops.

If you've seen her or know where she might be, you're asked to call Dunkirk Police at 366-2266 or their confidential tip line, 363-0313.

