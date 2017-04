Generic Image, Thinkstock

DUNKIRK, N.Y. -- Dunkirk Police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday night at the Kwik Fill on Central Avenue.

Police say the robbery happened at about 10:02 p.m.

An undetermined amount of money was stolen, police say, and the suspect fled before police arrived on the scene.

Police do not believe a weapon was ever displayed.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV