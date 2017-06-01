Dunkirk man charged for Memorial Day fight

Photo: Conrad K. Thomas. Credit: Dunkirk Police Department (Photo: Credit: Dunkirk Police Department)

DUNKIRK, N.Y. -- A man from Dunkirk is facing charges after police say he severely beat a man on Monday.

Police say 31-year-old Conrad K. Thomas allegedly hit a man in the head with a rock during a fight on Main Street Monday afternoon. Police responded to the 100 block of Main Street around 4:37 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found the victim lying in the roadway. The victim was then taken by helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

Thomas is charged with assault and disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Chautuaqua County Jail without bail.

