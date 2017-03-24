Driver who hit pedestrian charged with DWI

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. --- A 26-year-old Buffalo woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a carThursday driven by a man who is charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Ajak Rieang, of Massachusetts Ave. in Buffalo, was struck on Genesee St. in Cheektowaga. Police say Pedro Barnwell, of Woodrow Place in Cheektowaga, struck her and was charged with DWI.

An investigation into the incident continues. Cheektowaga Police are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV