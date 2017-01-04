BUFFALO, NY-The driver of a car that ended up in an accident on Buffalo's east side Wednesday afternoon turned out to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Buffalo Police say the man crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Leslie and Scajaquada Streets just before 2 p.m., after apparently being shot while behind the wheel.

They say they're not sure right now where the shooting happened.

The victim was rushed to ECMC with serious injuries. His name was not released.

Anyone who knows anything about the case is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.