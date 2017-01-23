Driver identified in Orleans County crash

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

TOWN OF KENDALL, N.Y. -- One person was killed in a two-car accident Sunday afternoon in the Town of Kendall, the Orleans County Sheriff's Office says.

Monday, officials identified the driver who died as Rebekah M. Hoak, 20, from Holly.

Hoak was driving with Sarah S. Lusk, 19, also from Holley, who was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Norway Road.

Officials say they believe Hoak was traveling north on Norway Road when she failed to yield right of way at a stop sign to a vehicle that was traveling west on Route 18.

The other driver was identified as Richard E. Millard Jr., 56, from Kendall. He was also taken to Strong Hospital where he was treated and released.

The accident is still under investigation, although fog is believed to have played a role in causing the crash, deputies say.

State Police and the Kendall and Hamlin Fire Departments also responded to the crash scene.

