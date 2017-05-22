WGRZ
Driver gets 5 -15 years in pedestrian death

WGRZ 11:10 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

TOWN OF RED HOUSE, N.Y. -- A Southern Tier man who hit and killed a pedestrian a year ago will spend 5 to 15 years in custody. 

20-year-old Cyrus Spruce, of Little Valley, was sentenced Monday morning to second-degree manslaughter, a felony, in the death of 23-year-old Watson Cooper of Salamanca. 

Police say Spruce was speeding when he hit Cooper on Route 17 last May, and he then left the scene. 

 

