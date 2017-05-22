Driver gets 5 -15 years in pedestrian death

TOWN OF RED HOUSE, N.Y. -- A Southern Tier man who hit and killed a pedestrian a year ago will spend 5 to 15 years in custody.
20-year-old Cyrus Spruce, of Little Valley, was sentenced Monday morning to second-degree manslaughter, a felony, in the death of 23-year-old Watson Cooper of Salamanca.
Police say Spruce was speeding when he hit Cooper on Route 17 last May, and he then left the scene.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs