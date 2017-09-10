Driver Charged with DWI After Crash

John Orlowski (Photo: City of Tonawanda Police)

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY — A Tonawanda man was charged with driving-while-intoxicated after police say he crashed into a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Delaware Street and Syracuse Street.

John W. Orlowski, 52, of DeKalb Street, was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of .18. He was also charged with felony DWI (due to a previous DWI conviction) and cited for running a red light and having unsafe tires.

Police say he was driving north on Delaware when his vehicle hit a motorcycle going eastbound on Syracuse Street.

The motorcyclist, Barry Best, 58, of Tonawanda, suffered broken ribs and a lower back injury. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Bail for Orlowski was set at $5,000.

Orlowski was also arrested back in July for pointing a gun at an energy worker who was going door to door.

