Carly Marrs, 20, faced a judge Wednesday after killing two pedestrians in an accident on Shawnee Road in Wheatfield over the summer. (Provided Photo/Larry Kensinger) (Photo: Larry Kensinger)

WHEATFIELD, NY--A judge has found a North Tonawanda woman not guilty of the most serious charge against her in connected to the deaths of two teens last summer.

Wheatfield Town Justice John Mattio found Carly Marrs, 20, not guilty of reckless driving. Thursday's decision follows a non-jury trial held in December. Mattio did find Marrs guilty of imprudent speed and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Marrs was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck and killed Quience Harper and Melanie Aronow, both 18 of Lockport, as they walked along a line of parked cars in the town just after midnight on August 20th. A third pedestrian was also hit, but survived.

Marrs will be sentenced on the two violations next month.