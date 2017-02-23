Dozens ticketed for illegal parking near zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A viewer reached out to 2 On Your Side about receiving a parking ticket while at the Buffalo Zoo on Wednesday, alongside several other drivers.

After checking into it, city parking enforcement officials say around 50 people parked illegally on Ring Road.

Most of those vehicles were on the grass or blocked the bike and pedestrian lane.

The city reminds visitors to the zoo and Delaware Park that there is a zero tolerance policy for parking on the grass at city parks.

(© 2017 WGRZ)