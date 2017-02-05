Dozens gather for 'No Ban. No Wall' Rally

WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Crowds have gathered at Buffalo's Columbus Park West for a rally to show solidarity with refugee, immigrant, and Muslims communities.

The rally kicked off at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at Columbus Park West, located at Niagara Street and Porter Ave.

The rally comes after President Donald Trump issued a controversial order barring citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S., and temporarily banning refugees.

Friday, a judge in Washington state blocked Trump's Jan. 27 order and Saturday, a U.S. appeals court denied a request from the Trump administration to immediately restore the order.

