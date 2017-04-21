Dozen car dealers settle with State Attorney General

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A dozen Buffalo-area used car dealerships are among more than a hundred statewide to agree to settlements with New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman over selling vehicles under active recall.

Schneiderman's office said the dealerships did not disclose to customers that the vehicles being sold had active recalls.

"The safety recalls we uncovered were serious and potentially deadly," Schneiderman said.

He commended the dealerships that signed the settlements, calling them "good corporate citizens". Those dealerships will now follow a set up guidelines to inform customers about pending recalls, among other requirements.

The following is the list of used car dealerships in Western New York that signed the settlements with the Attorney General's Office:

Basil Ford, Inc

SCGA Holdings, LLC DBA Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram

CrazyCheapCars, Inc

Northtown Automotive Companies, Inc

Landmark Chevrolet, Inc

Olean Class Cars, Inc

Ontario Sales, Inc

Pellegrino Auto Sales, LLC

Riverfront Auto Sales, Inc

Shults Management Group, Inc

Superior Auto Sales, Inc

V&A Enterprises, Inc DBA Buffalo Auto Group

