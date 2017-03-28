Downtown or Central Terminal For Train Station

Buffalo, NY - As the discussion over the best site for a new train station in Buffalo heats up, we're hearing from more interested parties. On Monday Congressman Brian Higgins and an influential architect released a letter signed by 24 other architects favoring the Central Terminal. But 2 on Your Side also spoke with an historic preservation advocate and another architect who want the site selection committee to go downtown for their decision.
Noted historic preservation advocate Tim Tielman says build a new train station, just south of the one to be replaced, on Washington Street. He says sure, save the Central Terminal with its grand tower. But don't use it for trains again. Tielman points out "We have always thought when we established the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation that the future of this building is something other than transportation. Cause when you look at it...again it's served the New York Central. It didn't serve people who had to get there by bus or had to walk there heaven forbid. So here we have a strip of track that is being used. We're suggesting just shifting the station to the south so we're in the sun. Put a nice tower so people understand it's a train station."
