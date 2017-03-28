Downtown or Central Terminal For Train Station

WGRZ File Photo

Buffalo, NY - As the discussion over the best site for a new train station in Buffalo heats up, we're hearing from more interested parties. On Monday Congressman Brian Higgins and an influential architect released a letter signed by 24 other architects favoring the Central Terminal. But 2 on Your Side also spoke with an historic preservation advocate and another architect who want the site selection committee to go downtown for their decision.

Noted historic preservation advocate Tim Tielman says build a new train station, just south of the one to be replaced, on Washington Street. He says sure, save the Central Terminal with its grand tower. But don't use it for trains again. Tielman points out "We have always thought when we established the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation that the future of this building is something other than transportation. Cause when you look at it...again it's served the New York Central. It didn't serve people who had to get there by bus or had to walk there heaven forbid. So here we have a strip of track that is being used. We're suggesting just shifting the station to the south so we're in the sun. Put a nice tower so people understand it's a train station."

And in response to the letter signed by architects he says "There are hundreds of architects of local architects. I think only 12...20..or 25 signed the letter. So that means 175, 200 A-I-A members did not."

One of those architects who didn't sign is Paul Battaglia who favors a lot near the old Aud site on Main for the train station. That's near the Metro Rail, buses, taxis, hotels and other attractions.

He sets the scene this way: "That bit of Asphalt out there is the old dropoff to the Aud. The Terrace Street entrance to the Aud. And the tracks are directly underneath. So a station there which really only needs to be about 60 feet wide would have stairs an elevator directly down to the platform level. When you arrive in Buffalo...here you are. You can take a look across...there's the Erie Canal, there's the lake."

2 on Your Side countered "People are gonna say 'the Central terminal was built for trains.'"

Battaglia replied "Well it was...lots of trains back then. Away from downtown."

Tielman and Battaglia say their downtown ideas are still generally in the mix of proposals for the new station site selection committee. That panel must make a decision by late April under Governor Cuomo's deadline.

