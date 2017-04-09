Downtown businesses feel boost from UFC

Michael Burke from Pizza Plant. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- More than 17,000 people came down to KeyBank Center for UFC 210 Saturday night.

It was the first professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event in Buffalo since 1995.

Outside the Octagon, the event was big for area businesses.

Nearby restaurants we spoke with said the staggered starts for different fights throughout the night kept business steady, and not in one big rush like a Sabres or Bandits game.

"The bar was absolutely crowded. And we had all the tables filled for almost the entirety of those three hours," said Michael Burke, a host and server assistant at Pizza Planet, which opened about a year ago. "Just being that not everyone is coming at the exact same time, allows us to be able to give that higher quality service that we prefer to give."

The Pizza Plant restaurant estimated its business was up about 250% from a normal Saturday night.

Burke also said there were many visitors from out of town, including as far as Ohio, Maine and one of the Carolinas.

Harvey Barnes, a floor manager at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, said it was also a busy night for them -- but in a controlled way.

"It wasn't just one big crowd in at the same time, it was a little more staggered," he said. "It was more of a nice, sit-down dinner crowd and it lasted a while, considering the fights lasted so long."

He also added it was a very mixed crowd, with a lot of people in from out of the area.

