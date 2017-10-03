Donations collected for Hurricane relief

Donations are collected to help the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The people of Puerto Rico are working to recover from Hurricane Maria, but are still struggling to get basic necessities.

Here in Western New York, there are efforts underway to make sure they get what they need.

The City of Buffalo announced over $15,000 has been donated locally to date for the Hurricane Maria Relief Fund set up by the Belle Center.

Multiple donation enters are still accepting donations of water, baby wipes and more through this Friday. Here are the locations:

Buffalo City Hall

County Buildings

ECC

The Belle Center

St. Anthony’s Church in Lackawanna

