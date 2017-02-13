Donate Life Registry Expands to include teens 16 & 17

Red Heart in female hand with ECG (Photo: NexTser)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Tuesday is National Organ Donor Day and New York State has an appropriate new law going into effect.

Monday, Governor Cuomo announced the new law will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to enroll in the New York State Donate Life Registry. This means 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to enroll at the same time they first apply for a driver's license, learner permit or non-driver ID, the governor's office says. This means enrollment could increase in New York by the thousands, the governor's office says.

The state's Donate Life Registry is a confidential, computerized system that registers a person's consent to donate his or her organs after they die. There is no cost to the donor's family to enroll to be an organ donor and it will not affect the donor's medical care or funeral arrangements, the governor's office said.

In August, Cuomo signed a law to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to register their consent to donate. The governor's office says the new law includes safeguards for parents or legal guardians to take back the minor's decision if the minor dies before age 18.

(© 2017 WGRZ)