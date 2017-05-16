Don Tequila reopens months after raid

Douglas Sanguino, Don Tequila Manager. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Just in time for Taco Tuesday, an Allentown restaurant that's been closed for seven months after a federal raid has opened its doors again.

Don Tequila opened Tuesday afternoon for the first time since immigration raids last October. The raids happened at three other restaurants owned by Sergio R. Mucino, who is still facing charges. Mucino and two others, Jose Sanchez-Ocampo, 37, and Marguin Sanchez, 22, were charged with conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

Manger Douglas Sanguino says the restaurant has a new staff and management, but customers will still enjoy it.

"We appreciate always our loyal customers that we had in the past and we're hoping that they'll be back again because we felt their support after Don Tequila was closed the first time," Sanguino said.

He also said the restaurant is starting with a smaller menu that will gradually expand.

