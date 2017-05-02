Don Tequila Reopening May 11

Don Tequila

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Don Tequila Mexican Restaurant on Allen Street in Buffalo is opening back up for business months after it closed down following immigration raids.

It was one of four Mexican eateries that shut down due to the raids. More than 25 people were arrested in the raids at Don Tequila, Agave, El Agave and La Divina.

Don Tequila said on its Facebook page that it will reopen next Thursday May 11.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV