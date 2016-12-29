Poloncarz: 'tremendous' increase in OD deaths

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: FotoMaximum)

BUFFALO, NY – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is warning the community of a deadly new drug which may have been at the cause of several recent overdose deaths.

Poloncarz reports that the county has seen 21 overdose deaths in the past 10 days, possibly linked to a relatively new synthetic opioid, 3- methyl fentanyl.

It is described by health officials as a more powerful version of fentanyl, which they already blame for a sharp rise in overdose deaths in 2016.

Moreover, in all of December, the Medical Examiner's Office received 42 suspected cases of overdose deaths attributed to opioid or heroin use and on Dec. 27 alone, received six suspected cases of opioid/heroin overdose deaths, Poloncarz said.

According to Poloncarz, the Medical Examiner is conducting toxicology tests to see if any of the deaths were associated with 3-methyl fentanyl.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN:

“We’re very worried about this because what we’ve seen in the past is, when a new drug sometimes enters the market, it has a higher potency,” Poloncarz told WGRZ-TV. “And people who take the drugs otherwise can’t handle it. 21 deaths in basically a ten day period is a horrible amount,” he said.

The grip of addiction knows no bounds, as according to Poloncarz the overdose victims ranged in age from 21 to 66, and lived in communities ranging from Buffalo’s inner city, to rural towns like East Concord.

Poloncarz acknowledged that there is traditionally a spike in overdoses and deaths from them during the holiday season, but says they’ve traditionally not seen spikes such as these.

“So we’re more likely to think it has something to do with a more powerful drug than with depression associated with the holidays, “he said.

HELP AVAILABLE:

The County sponsors a 24 hour drug addiction hotline: (716) 831-7007

“If you, or a loved one you know is worried about drug addition, you should call and they can get you the help you need,” said Poloncarz. “We are advising those who have taken fentanyl before and think that you are safe by taking the same dosage, you should know that these new drugs are not only very addictive, but, as we are seeing, they are deadly."

Earlier this month, Poloncarz said opioid-related deaths were lower than what was originally projected for the end of the year. 2 On Your Side confirmed this with Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.