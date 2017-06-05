Dogs at Buffalo Barks Doggy Daycare took part in a "Crazy Hats" fundraiser with bandanas. The fundraiser was held in memory of a young boy killed in Delaware Park. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An effort to honor the memory of a young boy hit and killed by a car in Delaware Park two years ago was held Monday, and included some four-legged friends.

Buffalo Barks Doggy Day Care was one of the places taking part in Monday's "Crazy Hats for Kindness" day in the memory of Maksym Sugorovskiy, the little boy who was killed.

Businesses and schools let students or workers wear hats for a small donation. At the doggy daycare, rather than a hat, every dog went home with a bandana, and the owner donated a dollar for each one.

"It's a great thing for employees and school kids to come out with hats, but I only have three employees," said David Vanini, owner of Buffalo Barks. "So she said, 'why don't we do something with dogs?' Bandanas seemed like the natural fit."

All proceeds will be sent to Maksym's Giving Tree Foundation which aims to spread kindness in our community. For more information visit: http://www.maksymsgivingtree.org/.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV