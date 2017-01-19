Dog video sparks calls for movie boycott

Photo credit: TMZ, with permission to publish

A leaked video that shows a dog handler forcing a German shepherd into water on the set of the movie "A Dog's Purpose” has animal advocates outraged about how the dog was treated.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, has called for people to boycott the new movie.

In the video released by TMZ, the handler isn't injuring the dog, but the German shepherd is clearly forced against its will.

The video, taken in 2015 while the movie was still being made, is only making the rounds now.

"It's important to send a message to Hollywood that dogs and other animals are not movie props. They're living, feeling animals that deserve to be treated humanely and with respect,” said Lindsay Dadko, a PETA spokesperson.

Dadko skyped with 2 On Your Side Thursday night to explain why PETA is taking such a strong stance.

A Dog's Purpose is still a week away from premiering in theaters, and now, many people who looked forward to seeing the movie are rethinking what they'll do.

"Because of what happened, I'm very, very surprised just because the whole premise of the movie would never lead anyone to believe that they would cause an animal to be so fearful during the making of the movie,” said Jennifer Radecki, treasurer of Animal Advocates of Western New York.

"This film was targeted at a dog-loving audience, clearly, so it's especially outrageous that a dog was terrorized on set in the manner,” said Dadko.

Animal Advocates of Western New York says its stance is that they never want to see an animal hurt for the sake of making a movie.

"Anytime you put an animal in a situation where it's going to become fearful, and it's natural instincts are going to kick in, I think you're going too far,” said Radecki.

USA Today reports the American Humane Association representative on set has been suspended, with the organization acknowledging the dog appears fearful.

However, their statement also indicates that the dog, whose name is Hercules, is happy and healthy.

Dadko made clear in her interview with Channel 2 that PETA feels that’s not enough.

"Production companies have things like CGI and animatronics at their fingertips, and anyone who’s seen 'Noah' knows how impressive that can be, so there's just no excuse for using live animals at all.”

The Niagara County SPCA also supports to boycott. In an e-mailed statement, the local SPCA wrote the following:

“We are outraged that during the making of a film that celebrates the human-animal bond that filmmakers would exploit the very animals used in the film. It is unconscionable for the individuals involved to handle animals during the film-making process in manner considered forceful or abusive. This brings to light during a time when animal cruelty is already at an apparent all time high that animals are seen as objects by many or a means to an end. We would encourage the public to boycott this film and demand that this incident be thoroughly investigated.”

