Dog rescued from Letchworth Gorge

CASTILE, NY-- The old saying goes that a dog is man's best friend. Well, Monday in Letchworth State Park, a man turned out to be a dog's best friend.

'Skippy' , a 6-year-old border collie mix, had gotten lost in the park two days earlier and reports of a dog barking led to his discovery. He was trapped about half-way down the 400-foot park gorge in the area of Hogsback Overlook.

Enter Sgt. Ryan Clancy with the New York State Park Police. Using crope rescue skills, and an unmanned drone, along with help from the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, Sgt. Clancy was lowered about 200 feet to save the missing pet.

The drone was used to pinpoint the dog's location, as well as size to determine the correct harness that would be needed to bring him out of the gorge. The rescue took place in an area where the gorge is extremely steep and wooded. Skippy was returned to his owner suffering only from cuts and scratches.

"This rescue is an important reminder of the selflessness, dedication and teamwork of the men and women charged with keeping New Yorkers and those who visit our great state park system safe," said State Park Police chief David Page in a statement. Whether it's the people who visit State Parks or their beloved family pets, these civil servants train hard and risk their lives to help others and serve New York."

