Williamsville doctor pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Williamsville doctor pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently obtaining drugs for his own use by prescribing them to a patient, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dr. Yusuf Siddiqui, 72, faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison or a $250,000 fine.

In October, Yusuf Siddiqui wrote prescriptions for hydrocodone and clonazepam to a patient who he had not examined.

He wrote the prescriptions with the intent of receiving some for his own personal use.

In Oct. 13, Yusuf Siddiqui picked the patient's daughter up from her home and gave her seven hydrocodone and seven clonazepam pills. Later that day, Yusuf drove the patient's daughter to a pharmacy where she had the prescriptions filled, according to the District Attorney's Office. When the patient's daughter returned to the vehicle, Yusuf asked her to return the hydrocodone pills he had given her earlier and he also took 30 more pills when the patient's daughter asked him if he would like any more.

Yusuf Siddiqui's sentencing is scheduled for April 24, 2017 at 10 a.m. before Judge Vilardo.