DMV working on ridesharing regulations

BUFFALO, NY - As 2 On Your Side has been reporting over the past week, ridesharing services will soon be coming here to Western New York after the state budget was approved.

But, Western New York will still have to wait a bit longer to actually take advantage of the services.

It's written in the state budget that ridesharing services can start up operations three months from now, so that puts the launch into early July. In the meantime, the state DMV is working on crafting ridesharing regulations.

Just some of the regulations include rules for vehicle identification, and where Uber or Lyft stickers should be placed, so the vehicles can be easily identified. Also, rules for how to file a complaint against a driver if the passenger has a bad experience. Plus regulations for how ridesharing companies should do criminal background checks on their drivers. "It's important for the DMV to kind of look at how the system should be working on a statewide basis," said Jennifer Tuttle of E3 Communications. DMV spokesperson Joseph Morrissey said: "The residents of Western New York – and the rest of Upstate New York – can soon expect robust and safe ridesharing options offered by companies that are authorized and overseen by DMV." Both Uber and Lyft say applications are already being accepted through their websites to become a driver. There are various requirements that need to be met -- drivers must be at least 21 years old, with a New York State driver's license. You must have one year of driving experience, a four-door vehicle, with insurance and registration. And you must clear a criminal background check. REPORTER: How long after submitting an application can they expect to maybe hear back? "I think right now that's really going to have to depend on the regulatory process with the DMV I know everybody is excited to get up and running, but we still have a regulatory process to go through," Tuttle said. The DMV has an exact date for when ridesharing services will be made available in WNY -- July 9th -- it's safe to say by the demand for ridesharing services here that a lot of people will be circling that date on their calandars.

