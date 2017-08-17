How to make a pinhole projector to see eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you can't get your hands on those special glasses to safely see the solar eclipse, you can still catch a glimpse without hurting your eyes by making and using a pinhole camera/projector.
It just takes a few minutes and a few items you might already have around your house.
- Empty cereal box
- Aluminum foil
- Tape
- Pin or needle
- Piece of paper
- Pen
- Scissors
- Start by tracing the bottom of the cereal box on the piece of paper.
- Cut out the rectangle and tape it to the inside, bottom of the box.
- Seal the top of the box.
- Cut out rectangles on the top left and right corners of the box.
- Cover the left hole with a piece of aluminum foil.
- Poke one, small hole in the center of the foil using the pin.
- With your back to the sun, look through the right hole. You should see a projection of the solar eclipse on the paper on the bottom of the box.
WARNING: The pinhole projector is not a way to look directly at the eclipse.
