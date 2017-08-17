WGRZ
Close

How to make a pinhole projector to see eclipse

DIY Pinhole Projector To View Eclipse

WGRZ 6:03 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you can't get your hands on those special glasses to safely see the solar eclipse, you can still catch a glimpse without hurting your eyes by making and using a pinhole camera/projector.

It just takes a few minutes and a few items you might already have around your house.

  • Empty cereal box
  • Aluminum foil
  • Tape
  • Pin or needle
  • Piece of paper
  • Pen
  • Scissors
  1. Start by tracing the bottom of the cereal box on the piece of paper.
  2. Cut out the rectangle and tape it to the inside, bottom of the box.
  3. Seal the top of the box.
  4. Cut out rectangles on the top left and right corners of the box.
  5. Cover the left hole with a piece of aluminum foil.
  6. Poke one, small hole in the center of the foil using the pin.
  7. With your back to the sun, look through the right hole.  You should see a projection of the solar eclipse on the paper on the bottom of the box.

WARNING: The pinhole projector is not a way to look directly at the eclipse.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories