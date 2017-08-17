How to make a pinhole projector to see eclipse

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you can't get your hands on those special glasses to safely see the solar eclipse, you can still catch a glimpse without hurting your eyes by making and using a pinhole camera/projector.

It just takes a few minutes and a few items you might already have around your house.

Empty cereal box

Aluminum foil

Tape

Pin or needle

Piece of paper

Pen

Scissors

Start by tracing the bottom of the cereal box on the piece of paper. Cut out the rectangle and tape it to the inside, bottom of the box. Seal the top of the box. Cut out rectangles on the top left and right corners of the box. Cover the left hole with a piece of aluminum foil. Poke one, small hole in the center of the foil using the pin. With your back to the sun, look through the right hole. You should see a projection of the solar eclipse on the paper on the bottom of the box.

WARNING: The pinhole projector is not a way to look directly at the eclipse.

