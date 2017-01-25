Divide still deep at final 198 hearing

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Wednesday night, the Western New York State Department of Transportation gave the public its final look at changes planned for turning the Scajaquada Expressway into a park boulevard.

Changes started in 2015 when the speed limit was lowered to 30 miles per hour after an accident in which a three-year-old was killed by a driver that drove off the 198 and onto Delaware Park's Ring Road.

The $101-million-dollar project would consist of four phases beginning this year, and they include planted medians, raised crosswalks, bike and walking paths, and narrower vehicle lanes.

"Not everybody has the same vision for the Scajaquada Corridor, so it's our job to create a transportation facility that is accessible for all users: drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Susan Surdej, a Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson.

The DOT says an environmental impact statement will be ready in March, a decision on the design will be ready in Spring, and shovels will be in the ground by late 2017.

While the DOT seems to be moving on, many residents and cyclists are not.

"We are concerned about our city, you are concerned about your highway,” said one resident, who feels the plan doesn’t go far enough.

A large portion of Wednesday’s audience and speakers are those who feel the boulevard is the DOT’s convenient solution to a bigger problem. Many would like to see the 198 go altogether and are upset that more traffic engineers were involved in the 198’s new design than urban planners.

Oppositely, some speakers acknowledged the convenience the 198 provides daily commuters.

"A small group of minority people…seem to forget about the men and the working women who use this to get home and to work quickly,” said another resident.

The project would restore three and a half acres to Delaware park, but some residents who call Delaware Park their park say it should be taken out altogether to support when they interpret to be Fredrick Law Olmsted’s vision.

"We have a park here with a highway going through it. We need to remove the highway from going through the park,” said another resident.

At least two people suggested a less-than-two-mile tunnel under Delaware Park so that the Expressway could stay and the park could be whole again.

"Won't traffic congestion result in longer idle times for vehicles around Delaware Park?” said one resident who feels altering the expressway will slow local commerce.

There are also Humboldt Parkway residents who feel left out in the discussion altogether and fear more traffic when drivers seek alternative routes.

"I'm saying this because what's going on here is affecting surrounding neighborhoods,” said one Humboldt resident.

(© 2017 WGRZ)