Digging Deeper: Bomb Threat at WNY JCC

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Safety concerns arose Monday in the Jewish community here in Western New York and around the country with another wave of phoned in bomb threats in this area and around the counrtry.

Late Monday morning the Jewish Community Center on North Forest Road in Amherst got a call about bomb threat phoned in at around 11:15. That prompted an immediate evacuation and search of both the Amherst and the Buffalo Jewish Community Center located on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

K-9 units were brought into both locations and both were deemed to be safe to return and resume daily activity.

Asst. Chief Charles Cohen of Amherst Police, commends the response from his department and staff from the Amherst Jewish Community Center today. "Upon receiving the threat, the staff did a great job. They evacuated the facility and we arrived. We swept the premise with the assistance of the NFTA K-9 and nothing was found.”

Cohen added that the call sounded like the voice has been mechanically altered. That matches the pattern of other calls to Jewish community centers today across the country including, Wisconsin and St. Paul, Minnesota. There were similar calls in January to more than 40 JCC centers in the US and Canada.

There was also a report of dozens of overturned or broken tombstones in a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis. According to an ongoing police investigation, there has been no established connection to the calls to the JCC facilities.

All of these recent threats have left those in the Western New York Jewish community troubled with the thought that people would want to target and threaten the lives of others. Rich Thacker, who is a JCC member says

“It’s really unfortunate. We live in a peaceful society here and no one should wanna hurt anybody or even threaten to do that..”

In response to the threat in Amherst today, the local FBI agency here in Buffalo is investigating this case with Amherst Police as well as the Joint Terrorism Task Force. On a national level, both the FBI and Justice Department say these calls could represent a case of civil rights violations. Anyone who made them could face very serious federal and state charges.