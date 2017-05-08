Developers seek OK for Broadway Forge Plan

A residential project on Broadway in Buffalo is revealed during a meeting Monday. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The major residential project planned for the vacant Buffalo Forge site on Broadway in Buffalo is gaining more momentum.

The city planning board met Monday evening with some neighborhood leaders who applauded the developer for making the changes they requested.

The $50 million project with 159 apartment units, 25 townhouses, and five single homes would be aimed at newly hired staffers for the Buffalo Medical Corridor who might make more moderate incomes.

"This is a remediation site," said Developer Stuart Alexander. "It's a site that's been toxic for...forever...for 50 years or more. We're cleaning this site up. We're turning it into a health wellness community."

Alexander says they will go before a City Council meeting this week then come back before the planning board.

