Developer Proposes East Aurora Apartments

EAST AURORA, N.Y. - A group of people in an East Aurora neighborhood are questioning a developer's plan for upscale apartment units on Hamlin Avenue, located about a block away from Main Street in the village.

The village's Planning Commission is currently reviewing RAS Development LLC's request for rezoning, which would be required of the property before any apartment project could move forward. The Planning Commission will ultimately make a recommendation to the Village Board, but the process has not been finalized yet, according to Planning Commission Chair Dan Castle.

RAS Development wants to build 15 apartment units on the Hamlin Avenue property, which is currently home to a crumbling old bus garage. Some neighbors in the immediate area have expressed concerns about the impact to traffic patterns and the sewage system. They have also said they're concerned the developer's plan will not fit into the character of the neighborhood.

Daniel Sheff, who lives on Hamlin, said he would support a six-unit plan. However, he said the current proposal is too large and too disruptive.

"It's our firm belief that this proposal, as it stands now, is just so out of line, so out of character," Sheff said.

Peter Sorgi, the attorney for the developer, released a statement Thursday about the proposal.

"We are at the initial rezoning stage of the Village review process which would allow for the redevelopment of a site currently occupied by a dilapidated bus garage into upscale apartments. Our project will serve as a transitional zone between the nearby homes and adjoining commercial uses on Main Street and provides needed housing alternatives and infill redevelopment of a property designated as a Revitalization Area in the Village's Comprehensive Plan. We have encouraged nearby property owners to participate in the review process and we will continue to engage in discussions with interested parties," the statement said.

