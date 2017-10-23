Details on Officer Lehner funeral, procession

Officer Craig Lehner (Photo courtesy: Shannon Davis Visual64 )

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Police have released more details on the funeral for Officer Craig Lehner.

Lehner died during a routine training exercise in the Niagara River on October 13.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 25 at the KeyBank Center at 10am. Thousands of officers, firefighters and first responders from across the country and Canada are expected to attend the funeral and will line Perry Street.

The Buffalo Police Department is asking anyone that is not attending the funeral to avoid the area of the KeyBank Center beginning at 6am to early afternoon on Wednesday.

Members of the public that wish to attend the funeral should use the Metro Rail to the KeyBank Center and line up on the Canalside area of KeyBank Center. After all uniformed officers have entered the KeyBank Center, members of the public will be allowed to enter using the Canalside entrance next to the Sabres' Store. They will be directed to seats in the 300 section. When the funeral service is over, Buffalo Police officers will exit the building first, followed by outside agencies and then the public.

The procession is expected to begin around 11am-11:30am. Several streets around the KeyBank Center will be closed to accommodate the procession and the thousands of first responders attending the funeral and procession.

The procession will lead away from the KeyBank Center to Michigan Avenue, then north to Scott Street, head westbound crossing Main Street to Upper Terrace. The procession will then continue west to Franklin Street and pass by Buffalo Police Headquarters.

After they pass Buffalo Police Headquarters, they will continue northbound on Franklin to Niagara Square and pass by the future home of the BPD Headquarters at the old Dillon Courthouse. After they enter Niagara Square, the procession will continue on to Delaware Avenue to Forest Lawn Cemetery at Delaware and W. Delavan avenues.

The following streets will be closed for most of Wednesday morning and early afternoon due to the funeral and procession:



Ohio Street from Ganson Street to Michigan Avenue will be used as a staging area and parking for police vehicles.

Erie Avenue into the Erie Basin Marina will be closed for official police vehicle parking.

During the procession, portions of Michigan Avenue, Perry Street, Main Street, Scott Street and Washington Avenue will be closed.

There will be intermittent closures of Delaware Avenue between Niagara Square and W. Delavan in the morning, but will completely closed down around 11am until early afternoon for the procession.

W. Delavan between Delaware and Main Street will be closed as will Main Street between W. Delavan and Canisius College to accommodate the overflow of traffic, parking and procession.

Members of the public that wish to view the procession can do so on Delaware Avenue between Niagara Square and W. Delavan.

